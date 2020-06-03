Peruzzi Vehemently Denies Rape Accusation as Accuser’s Friend Defends Him in Video

Peruzzi has taken to Twitter to deny the rape allegations leveled against him by the Twitter @Jayamah22.

The critically acclaimed singer and songwriter claimed that he has never been and will never be a rapist in a new tweet despite old tweets of him claiming to be one surfacing online.

“MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST,” he tweeted.

Peruzzi has also been hard at work deleting damning evidence in the form of his old tweets which were previously available on his timeline.

His accuser’s friend, the Aisha lady in question who was present on the night he allegedly raped his victim has also gone on Instagram Live with Peruzzi to clear him of the accusation.

In her words, Aisha said;

“So I’m not even liking this at all. This is not a real story, like, it didn’t happen at all, like, I was there, it didn’t happen so please.

“Please, I have a son that I’m bringing up and I will not want anyone to bring up any dead story that is not true about my son”, she said.

