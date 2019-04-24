Peruzzi Storms Lagos with ‘No Limit’ Show

Naija pop star, Peruzzi is set to thrill fans with the No Limit show going down in Lagos this weekend.

The DMW artist will on Saturday, 27th April, storm Lounge 38 for the show that will see him perform a medley of some of his hits songs and badass collaborations that have dominated the airwaves over the past year.

Also on hand to raise the temperature on the night are Shody and DJ Cocky.

The show will be going down by 10pm, and tickets are available right there at the venue (Lounge Thirty8).

Partners for the event are The Beat 99.9FM, TheScar and Bolt.

Make it a date at Lounge Thirty8 this Saturday… there’s simply no limit to what can happen on the night!