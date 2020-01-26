Peruzzi Shows Off His New Crib: ‘Got A Big One!’

ukamaka

Peruzzi has taken to his Instagram Story to share the first video of his new Lagos, a feat which he has tagged the ‘big one.’

From the clip, the rapper takes his fans on a mini tour of the apartment, from the kitchen to the bare living room, the stairs and the upper floors and even the veranda.

The apartment is yet to be furnished and fans can see workers making finishing touches, however many are glad for him especially because of his recent tribulations brought by his former business partner, King Patrick who accused the singer of abandoning their record label for Davido’s

See the video below:

