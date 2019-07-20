Peruzzi Reveals How His Cousin Chioma Linked Him Up With Davido

Chioma Avril Rowland is Peruzzi’s distant cousin and it came as a surprise to the singer when he learned that she was in a relationship with record label boss, Davido.

Speaking with Punch, Peruzzi opens up about how he Chioma linked them up, the criticisms he has faced since he began working with Davido, the nature of hos working relationship with Davido, and more.

About Chioma and Davido, he said:

“After my mother’s burial; I was going home and someone sent me a message on Twitter, commending my song. The person asked if I remembered her. After she explained who she was, I remembered her. She told me Davido sent my song to her. I didn’t believe it. She further told me that they were dating and she is like my distant cousin, so I didn’t even see it coming. I felt like how can she be dating Davido and I wouldn’t know since. She was able to convince me after she sent me some pictures; she told me he was going to be around the next day. She invited me to his welcome party and I went there around 2 am at Club 57. Once Davido entered with his entourage, I was scared. He was facing me, but I didn’t know what to do. I moved to see him carefully. He looked at me and called my name. I was happy and I held him. He told me he loved my songs and that I should come to his house. That was the best night of my life. I sent Chioma a text; that I was with him. I couldn’t sleep that night because I was too excited. She (Chioma) is my mother’s cousin’s daughter. But she is my cousin; that is how we refer to each other. I don’t have a proper contract with Davido; he is my guy so I am not worried about that. Some people have lived with him for years without any contract.”

About claims that he wears Davido’s old clothes, he said:

“How would you see something you like and you can’t tell your male friend that you like it? I told him I liked an outfit and he gave it to me. I have come to realise that no matter what I do, people would talk. I don’t let it get to me.”

About his mother’s health, he said:

“When we realised my mother was diagnosed with cancer; I had to put my car on auction immediately. I wanted to quickly send money to people to help me get the drugs she needed. I could only get the drugs from India but they still didn’t work. I still see myself going back to complete my degree in medicine and surgery but I don’t see myself sitting in the hospital.”