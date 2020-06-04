Peruzzi: Musician Apologises for Old Tweets as He releases an Official Statement

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Peruzzi: Musician Apologises for Old Tweets as He releases an Official Statement

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi has released an official statement following the rape allegations leveled against him by a Twitter user.

The singer and songwriter who was the recipient of serious scrutiny after the news broke yesterday was found to have alluded himself a rapist and shared thoughts as a rape apologist in the past evidenced by his old tweets.

Peruzzi has however denied all allegations in the official statement released today, June 4, 2020. He also made the effort to apologise for his old tweets noting that they were ill-informed and irresponsible.

He sympathised with all rape victims, survivors and their families and hopes justice will be served for all perpetrators of the heinous act.

See statement blow.

,

Related Posts

Sunmbo Adeoye Reveals Numerous Failed IVFs, Miscarriages and Having 2 Babies in 22 Months

June 4, 2020

One Year After, Busola Dakolo Shares Update on Her Rape Case Against Biodun Fatoyinbo

June 4, 2020

#MeToo in Nollywood: Mildred Okwo Says it’s Time to “Clean Out This Industry”

June 4, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply