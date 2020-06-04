Peruzzi: Musician Apologises for Old Tweets as He releases an Official Statement

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi has released an official statement following the rape allegations leveled against him by a Twitter user.

The singer and songwriter who was the recipient of serious scrutiny after the news broke yesterday was found to have alluded himself a rapist and shared thoughts as a rape apologist in the past evidenced by his old tweets.

Peruzzi has however denied all allegations in the official statement released today, June 4, 2020. He also made the effort to apologise for his old tweets noting that they were ill-informed and irresponsible.

He sympathised with all rape victims, survivors and their families and hopes justice will be served for all perpetrators of the heinous act.

See statement blow.

