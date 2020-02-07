Peruzzi drops ‘Gun Shot’ [listen]

Davido Music World (DMW) act, Peruzzi, has released his much anticipated single ‘Gun Shot’.

‘Gun Shot’ serves as Peruzzi‘s first official single for the new year, coming after the release of his debut album tagged ‘Huncho Vibez’.

The hit single was produced by two renowned hit-makers Vstix and Dalorbeats.

Peruzzi, whose real name is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, has been in the eye of a social media storm in the past few weeks over his contract with former record label boss King Patrick of Golden Boy Entertainment.

Bu he remains defiant as he began the year with the release of the hit track, two weeks after he unveiled his mansion in Lagos.

Take a listen to ‘Gun Shot’ below.