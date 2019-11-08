Peruzzi drops dope visuals for hit single ‘Nana’

DMW star, Peruzzi has released the official visuals for his hit single “Nana”.

The video, directed by Dammy Twitch, features Peruzzi and his lover engaging in nefarious escapades reminiscent of the infamous American criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde.

This comes months after the hitmaker released his single “Majesty”, off his “Heartwork” EP which was met with critical acclaim.

To generate buzz for the new work, he teased his fans by releasing “Only One” from his now released album Huncho Vibes, sometime last month.

Check out the sleek video below…