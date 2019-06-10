Peruzzi Allegedly Assaulted Social Media Influencer at Bayelsa Event

Pamilerin Adegoke has taken to his social media to accuse DMW star, Peruzzi, of physical abuse.

According to the social media influencer, the singer attacked him for over 20 minutes at a Bayelsa event, leaving him with bruises.

Apparently, the singer was upset over some tweets Pamilerin shared in January, in which he declared Teni a better artist, following the female singer’s win over Peruzzi at the Headies Awards.

In his tweets, Pamilerin claimed a man “dragged” him to where Peruzzi stood, who then attacked him, saying, “Don’t you ever tweet about me again, you are mad, who do you think you are.”

“This continued to about 20 minutes, everyone around was shocked and dumbfounded, he said how on earth will I compare him with Teni,” Pamilerin said, adding that the singer and his team will be “hearing” from him soon.

The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let's keep up the energy! #TheresStillFreedomOfExpression #DontForget ! — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) June 9, 2019

Peruzzi had yet to respond to the accusation.