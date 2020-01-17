Peruzzi Addresses Claims That He Abandoned His Record Label for Davido’s DMW

Peruzzi has finally replied King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, who accused the singer of abandoning him for Davido.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label. This, apparently, stirred a heated row, which is why Patrick took to Twitter to call both artistes out. Read all about it here.

Yesterday. Davido replied, saying Peruzzi is the best thing that happened to him and his career.

Now, Peruzzi has taken to this social media to tell his own side of the story, insisting that he never cheated King Patrick.

Check out his response below: