Perri Shakes-Drayton is so excited about her pregnancy.

The wife of BBNaija star, Mike Edwards, took to her Instagram to show off new angles of her baby bump, and this comes weeks after the couple surprised fans with news of their pregnancy.

She has now revealed that her pregnancy is now 20 weeks old, and also shared the photo from her 15th week, saying:

Overwhelmed with the love and responses about my pregnancy. Appreciate the encouraging words and advice.

One thing I’m adjusting to is my body changing so here’s me at 20 weeks vs me at 15 weeks. My bump is growing at a rapid rate 🤣🤰🏾

Check out her photos below:

