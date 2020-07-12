Perri Edwards Celebrates Mike With the Sweetest Words

Happy birthday to Mike Edwards!

The reality TV star has just turned 30, and to celebrate him, his wife Perri Edwards shared an adorable photo of the both of them, with a heartfelt message in which talked about making memories with him.

She said:

Happy birthday To my Husband. Welcome to the 30s club. This time last year you were in the BBNaija house. I’m glad that this year we get to celebrate together instead of watching you through my laptop screen ha. We about to celebrate and make more memories. Love ya @aireyys

Mike, who revealed that the couple is currently in Spain, also shared their new photos.

Meet them:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

