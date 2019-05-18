‘Perilous Times Loading’ – Dino Melaye Warns of ‘Revenge of the Poor’

Senator Dino Melaye has expressed fear of an imminent revolution against Nigeria’s political class.

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, expressed his concerns that the poor would soon revolt in the face of ostentatious wealth of the ruling class.

According to him, the poor in countries like Russia, France, and even Sudan protested the dualism at great cost to the countries.

Melaye, infamous for displaying his articles of ostentation, took to his official Twitter handle @dino_melaye, to make this known.

“I am afraid of the revenge of the poor, It happened in Russia, France and recently in Sudan,” he tweeted.

“It can happen in Nigeria. Housing segregation put us the elite in jeopardy. Ikoyi, Banana, Maitama, Asokoro, etc. Our leaders + me beware of violent revolution. Perilous times loading”.

The question now is: who is listening?