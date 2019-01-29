Pepsi Reignites War With Coca-Cola in New Advert, and Here’s What Folks Think

Pepsi is back again dragging Coca-Cola for filth in new commercial and everyone is already talking about it.

The soda company unveiled its highly anticipated Super Bowl LIII commercial on Monday, starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and Lil Jon. And the one-minute commercial begins in a diner, with a woman asking a for a Coke, to which he asks, “Is Pepsi OK?” Carell immediately turns around and fires back, “Is Pepsi OK? Is Pepsi OK?” as he stands from his seat.

“Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?” Carell asks the stunned waiter, snaps his hand so they’re role-playing, with Carell now wearing the waiter’s uniform while the waiter is left in his undies.

Carell then gives the waiter pointers on how to sell the “More Than OK” fizzy drink, he points to some friends for help who have their own signature “OKs.”

“OH-KAY!” Lil Jon says from behind the counter, with his iconic delivery of the simple word. 

“O-kurrrr,” Cardi B says as she enters the building wearing a silver bedazzled dress and long locks.

She joins the woman in her booth holding a bedazzled can of Pepsi as Carell drives home what drink the customer wants. “I want a Pepsi,” the woman says, hypnotized by Cardi’s confidence. And Carell then tries to emulate them.

See the ad below:

While many people think the ad is ingenious, others remind folks that Pepsi is back spitting in Coke’s face, as usual.

See the reactions below:

