Pepe inspires Arsenal comeback win at West Ham

Arsenal produced a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes to beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners’ worst winless run in 42 years.

Another miserable night for caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg seemed in store when the visitors trailed at halftime to Angelo Ogbonna’s deflected header.

However, Arsenal suddenly sparked into life after Gabriel Martinelli scored his first Premier League goal with a swift finish from inside the area.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe finally started to deliver on his £72 million fee by curling home a brilliant second after a delightful backhell pass from skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Ivorian then turned provider for the third goal, floating the ball in for Aubameyang who volleyed home his 11th league goal this season.

A first win in 10 games in all competitions lifts the Gunners up to ninth and cuts the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to seven points in the battle for Champions League qualification next season.

“It means so much for the players. They have been living under enormous pressure and you see it in their performances,” said Ljungberg.

“You can see the players have been a bit low and you see in the dressing room the relief and how happy they are.”