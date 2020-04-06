Pep Guardiola’s mother dies from Coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Premier League club made the announcement on twitter, saying: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Her death comes a month after Guardiola, 49, donated €1m to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

City’s rivals Manchester United also sent their condolences on Twitter, writing: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited.”

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool FC posted on their official Twitter account: “Deepest condolences from everybody at Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time.”

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries from the COVID-19 outbreak with over 135,000 confirmed cases and more than 13,000 deaths.