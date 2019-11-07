People’s Choice Awards: Terry Crews and More to Present

E! has announced the presenters and performers for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

According to THR, Terry Crews, David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Sarah Hyland, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, and KJ Apa are among the stars that will take the stage to present during the kudocast.

Also, professional athletes like Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff will take the stage to announce the some of the night’s winners, while designer Jeremy Scott will also serve as a presenter; while singer Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini will give musical performances during the show.

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards are set to take place Sunday.

