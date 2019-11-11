People’s Choice Awards: Kevin Hart Wins Comedy Award

Congratulations to Kevin Hart!

The comedian has, for the second year in a row, won the award for comedy act at the E! People’s Choice Awards, and THR adds that this time around, he received a standing ovation while taking the stage.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said during his acceptance speech. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter — family. I want to think my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

He continued, “I also want to take the time to thank the People’s Choice Awards, but more importantly, the people. You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me through my difficult time.”

The report adds:

The award comes just two months after Hart was involved in a serious car accident. During his recovery, he took to Instagram to update his fans. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in a video toward the end of October. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”