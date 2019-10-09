People’s Choice Awards: Gwen Stefani to Be Awarded Fashion Icon Prize

Congratulations to Gwen Stefani!

The singer-designer will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, the three-time Grammy winner has created a number of lifestyle brands, including the fashion line L.A.M.B., its sister label Harajuku Lovers, the eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani and Harajuku Mini for Target.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” said Stefani in a statement. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

Stefani also is one of the first global artists to successfully transition from a musical career to releasing lifestyle brands. Her brands have earned more than $1 billion in retail sales.

“Gwen Stefani is a global music artist, whose unique signature style and individuality has transcended time,” said E!’s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal. “She has effortlessly evolved her success in music to fashion design launching numerous popular lifestyle brands, and for all of her many accomplishments, we’re proud to name her our 2019 E! People’s Choice Award Fashion Icon honoree.”

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10.