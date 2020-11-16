People’s Choice Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s People’s Choice Awards 2020 ceremony has come and gone, and some of the night’s top honourees include Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Elliss Ross.
Check out the full list of winners:
People’s Champion Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross
People’s Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
