People’s Choice Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s People’s Choice Awards 2020 ceremony has come and gone, and some of the night’s top honourees include Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Elliss Ross.

Check out the full list of winners:

People’s Champion Award 

WINNER: Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Icon of 2019

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

WINNER: Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

 

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

WINNER: The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

 

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020      

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

WINNER: Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

 

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020      

WINNER: Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

 

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

WINNER: Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

WINNER: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

