‘People saying you’re full of sh*t’ – Trey Songz hits Buhari

US singer Trey Songz has blasted the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the decision to redeploy SARS operatives.

This comes after the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, on Sunday, disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and ordered that its officers be immediately redeployed.

The landmark decision came off the back of a series of protest against the police unit which has been accused of brutality.

But the decision to redeploy the rogue operatives has been kicked against by Trey Songz who is one of the many foreign celebrities who have lent their voice to the #EndSARS campaign.

He wrote:

“The people saying you full of shit fam.

“Reading this article looks as though they just gon re-employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!!”

Similarly, protesters in New York have insisted that operatives of the defunct rogue unit be sacked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

