People Respect Your Money not You – Belinda Effah

Tofunmi Oluwashina

For Belinda Effah, she believes that people for the most part do not necessarily respect others, only the money they possess.

The Nollywood actress shared her thought on such matters on Twitter as she reiterated her belief.

Taking to the micro blogging app, Belinda Effah tweeted;

“People actually respect the money you have not necessarily you. Watch how they treat you when the money is no more. Make money”, she wrote.

