‘People only Want to Invest in People who have Invested in Themselves’, Uriel Oputa

Former BBNaija contestant, Uriel Oputa shared a few home truths on social media.

The chef and wig maker who made no secret of her struggles, detailed her experience rising through the ranks as she advised her followers.

Uriel noted that despite having a famous uncle, life wasn’t easy for her upon her return to Nigeria from the UK where she was previously based.

She detailed her tiny apartment, how she had to fetch water, drink satchet water and make people’s hair from her house to make ends meet.

Uriel went on to note that she didn’t ask her family for money unless she was sick and it was to get drugs and when she approached someone for capital to start a hair business, the person ran.

However, she picked herself up, did all she could and gathered a bit of fund to start importing quality hairs she could get at a cheap price from Asia.

After doing this for a while, she approached another person for funds to expand the business and was given the needed sum.

Mpral of the story is that no one will invest in you when you haven’t invested in yourself so her your back to work!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

