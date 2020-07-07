‘People in Perpetual State of Unhappiness Project Their Miserable Feelings on Others,’ Yvonne Jegede Says

Yvonne Jegede has a grouse with a certain set of people and is letting them know.

The actress stated there are some set of people who are perceptually sad and therefore, project their miserable feelings on others.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts, the mother of one noted that these insecure lots might be feeling good about themselves until they see someone else doing well and all of a sudden, their flaws and insecurities are elevated.

Yvonne Jegede noted that the fact that someone else is doing well does not take away from you and all people can do is strive to be better than yesterday.

“There are people in perpetual state of unhappiness and hell bent on projecting that miserable feelings on others simply because they measure their lives by other people’s gauge. They will dress fine and be feeling good until they see another fine person who dresses well. All of a sudden they are no longer fine, they no longer feel good about themselves. Those other people are now doing better than them. Their flaws now become elevated because of other people’s elevated lives. Please appreciate yourself. The fact that someone else is fine and is doing well doesn’t mean your own clock stopped working. Our race and life callings are not same with other people. You will arrive at your destination, it just might not be on the timing of other people. Love yourself. Be happy with yourself. Strive to be better and leave the rest for God. Good morning guys”.

