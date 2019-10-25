Pension Scam: Maina remanded in prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the remand of the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in prison custody.

At Friday’s hearing, Justice Okon Abang granted the remand order following a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts.

The judge consequently adjourned until October 30 for trial and November 19 for the suitability of his application for bail filed before arraignment.

Maina is facing charges of money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud during his time in charge of the pension task team.