Penpriest Steals the Show for the 2nd Week at Hennessy VS Class VI

The 2nd week of the Hennessy VS Class VI radio show took place last week Wednesday 3rd July, on pop radio Beat FM.

The battle-ready MCs came to contend for judges, Rapper; Vector tha Viper, Hype-man; Jimmie, Beat FM OAP; Douglas Jekan and guest judge; Charming & Impudent Rapper; Teeto Ceemos.

The 8 contestants for this week’s battle were; Splendor, Teemo, Mykel, Odagga, Marley Abdul, PenPriest, Vokulz, Kapachino, and Bryhmz. They all came prepared to deliver lines and quality bars fit to have them selected as the winner of the week, but only PENPRIEST wore the crown after a show-stopping and daring performance at the final round of the battle!

This week’s guest judge is the legendary rapper; Ikechukwu, so tune in TONIGHT, Wednesday 10th July, from 8:20pm-10: 20 pm to support your favourite contestant & enjoy rap in it truest form!

Hennessy VS Class is Nigeria’s biggest Hip-Hop showcase platform for budding and talented rap MC’s and Femcees across Nigeria.

