Penguin Books Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Literary Masterpiece, Animal Farm

Today, August 17, is the 75th anniversary of the publication of the literary masterpiece by George Orwell- Animal Farm.

Penguin Books, took to one of its Twitter accounts, Penguin Classics UK, to celebrate the milestone and give a little backstory of how the book came to print.

In a twitter thread, the publisher of Animal Farm revelaed that the classic was rejected by four publishers in Britain in order not to upset the balance between the Soviet Union and Great Britain at that time.

However, on this day in 1945, Animal Farm was finally published by Secker and Warburg to mixed reviews with Guardian describing it as a ‘delightfully humorous and ‘caustic satire on the rule of the many by the few’.





