PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson, is Dead

Francis Johnson, president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), is dead.

A source who spoke to TheCable said Johnson died in the early hours of Friday.

He was first elected president of the association in June 2014 and reelected for another term in 2017.

One of his last official assignments was a workshop which held in Asaba, Delta state, earlier in the week, where he urged the federal government not to grant approval to any new gas project that does not abide by the zero gas flare policy.

