‘Pemi Aguda Wins 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Pemi Aguda Wins 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award!

Congratulations to ‘Pemi Aguda!

The Nigerian writer has been declared the winner of the 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award for her novel, The Suicide Mothers.

This heartwarming news was announced by the Chair of Judges, Ian Rankin, who introduced the three shortlisted authors before announcing that Aguda will receive the prize of £10,000.

Check out his announcement below:

And here’s Aguda’s acceptance speech:

Related Posts

Singer KCee and His Wife Ijeoma Welcome Baby Boy

May 12, 2020

Just In: IG orders probe of E-Money, withdraws police escort

May 12, 2020

Toke Makinwa Celebrate the Reporters Who Grill Trump During Press Briefing

May 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *