‘Pemi Aguda Wins 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award!

Congratulations to ‘Pemi Aguda!

The Nigerian writer has been declared the winner of the 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award for her novel, The Suicide Mothers.

This heartwarming news was announced by the Chair of Judges, Ian Rankin, who introduced the three shortlisted authors before announcing that Aguda will receive the prize of £10,000.

Check out his announcement below:

“The politics of Lagos, environmental concerns and the coming of age of the young and pregnant protagonist Yosoye make for a wonderfully kinetic and gripping story.” Finally, in first place is ‘Pemi Aguda (@PemiAguda), author of ‘The Suicide Mothers’ 🎉 #DRFWritersPrize pic.twitter.com/Nv5n3Ig2xP — RCW Literary Agency (@RCWLitAgency) May 12, 2020

And here’s Aguda’s acceptance speech:

Speech! We are delighted to introduce you to the first place prize-winner of the 2020 Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers Award, ‘Pemi Aguda (@PemiAguda), author of ‘The Suicide Mothers.’ #DRFWritersAward pic.twitter.com/NTI0TKGdql — RCW Literary Agency (@RCWLitAgency) May 12, 2020

