Pele, Obama Meet  in Brazil

Football great Pele met with former US president Barack Obama in Sao Paulo on Thursday where the pair discussed how “to make the world better,” according to the Brazilian.

Weeks after surgery to remove a kidney stone, a healthy-looking Pele smiled and clutched Obama’s hand as they posed for a photo, later shared on social media by the three-time World Cup winner.

“Met with President Obama while he was in town. We spoke about how to work together to make the world better,” Pele said.

“Happy we are on the same team.”

Obama was in Sao Paulo for a digital innovation conference.

Pele, one of the greatest footballers in history, was admitted to a Paris hospital last month after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

He spent almost a week in the medical facility before returning to Sao Paulo, where he was admitted to another hospital for the kidney stone procedure.

The 79-year-old, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and perhaps most memorably in Mexico in 1970 when his swashbuckling team re-defined modern football, has had several health scares in recent years.

