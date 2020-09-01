Pearl Thusi Shuts Down Claims that She’s Dating DJ Zinhle

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle are amazing friends, but that’s all they are–the actress and the Disc jockey have shared, and this comes after news surfaced that they are in a relationship.

Thusi and Zinhle spoke about this during a recent episode of Dinner at Somizi‘s, where they gave an all-inclusive chat with the host while they dined and drank at his house.

When Somizi asked them about their trip to Mauritius, where they had shared hot, semi-naked snaps on the beach and broke the internet, stirring rumours that they are dating, Pearl Thusi replied: “It’s like when you know something is so false that you can’t even really pay attention to it.”

Zinhle added that while they are not entertaining assumptions about their relationship, she also doesn’t see anything wrong even if they were “lovers”.

“This is the thing for me and Pearl. We not even trying to entertain it because even if we were, so what? But we spoke about this, that Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships are a blur,” she said, adding, “We are in an industry where we have not experienced a sisterhood, so when we found each other — or when she found me — we just couldn’t believe what we have, a friendship that is actually real.”

Watch a snippet from the rest of the episode below.

