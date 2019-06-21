Pearl Thusi Claps Back at Critics After ‘Disappointing’ Interview With Kelly Khumalo

Pearl Thusi has some words for those who were disappointed with her interview with Kelly Khumalo.

Recall that Khumalo was romantically involved with married goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa at the time of his death five years ago; he was killed during an alleged armed robbery which occurred at her residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa. Ever since people have always found her guilty of being involved in the goalkeeper’s murder, and the criticisms fired up recently after the police arrested men suspected of the murder.

Khumalo refused to cower in the face of adversity.

And so, during Pearl Thusi’s sit-down with Khumalo on Behind The Story, fans expected the show host to get Khumalo to tell her own story, to clear the bad image people had painted of her. Turned out Pearl didn’t do this, which is why folks took to social media to drag her.

See sample criticisms below:

I believe we can safely say that Pearl Thusi has failed us as a nation tonight ngeke #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/gET9F0trSQ — Prada (@Property_LawBae) June 19, 2019

Kelly Khumalo's is wise, she's obviously overpowering Pearl with her wisdom. This is why we need hosts who are more informed. Pearl is failing to penetrate her#BehindTheStory — Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) June 19, 2019

Reacting to the backlash, Pearl hit back at the criticism, telling her followers on Twitter that the interview was filmed before the reports of arrests surfaced.

“Hi everyone. Thank you for all the feedback on Behind The Story. Please note that the latest developments on issues relating to Kelly had not occurred at the time we conducted the interview. Thank you for watching,” she said, per Times Live.

She continued, “To expect me to ambush my guests or make them feel attacked by my line of questioning will never happen. To change their opinions or stories with my feelings or moral ethics/code is not what the show is about. Its called behind the story, not what Pearl thinks.”

“This show is not a tabloid fest. I will not use this platform as a sensationalist platform to attack my black brothers and sisters and break them down. I’m celebrating them while I get to know and understand their story. It’s their story. Not mine, and my feelings come second,” she concluded.