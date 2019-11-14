Pearl Thusi Addresses Her Heated Exchange With Bonnie Mbuli

Months after her quarrel with Bonnie Mbuli, Pearl Thusi says she harbours no ill feelings towards the TV personality.
Per Times Lives, Thusi and Mbuli got into a fight on twitter earlier this year over colourism, and Thusi has since stayed low profile on Twitter.
“Unless I’m extremely passionate about the topic, for example, the conversation about actors being underpaid, then I can’t be like, no, I’m not getting involved,” said Thusi about her Twitter activity.
“But I feel like I’m not the type of person who is able to lay down what they think or feel about a certain situation in 140 characters, and to people that have already made up their minds about me or the situation, or people who aren’t ready or willing to listen.”
She admitted that it was unfortunate they fought on Twitter, but she feels no type of way about it.
She said:
“At this stage, I hardly really think about her, but Bonnie is someone’s mother, she’s probably someone’s girlfriend, someone’s sister, aunt, and no matter what I habour or feel towards her, I may have to think about those people and the fact that she matters to someone out there.
For me, that’s the spirit of sisterhood … sisters should always get along, and for me, I think she will always be my bigger sister, no matter how she feels about me. I can only control how I feel about her.
Bonnie is an incredibly talented woman. She’s beautiful and us disagreeing doesn’t mean I should hate her. Me being hurt by her doesn’t mean I should hate her … I’m bigger than that.”
LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION: