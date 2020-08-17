Peace Comes When you Realise Nobody Owes You Anything, Damilola Adegbite with the PSA

Damilola Adegbite is here with a much needed eye opener for a lot of people.
The actress and mother of one has encouraged everyone that a new level of peace comes with realising that nobody owes you anything.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the screen goddess revealed that everyone is almost selfish, putting their needs above those of others and the realisation that people are inherently flawed will help with our expectations of others.
Damilola Adegbite also mentioned that in every relationship, people should prepare for the worst but strive for the best, when this rule is followed, then and only then can an individual truly enjoy inner tranquility.
You will find a new level of peace when you come to terms with the fact that nobody owes you anything. We all want different things in life and very rarely, do we completely put other people’s needs before ours. We must learn to live our lives not expecting much from anybody, no matter how much we have given. It sounds impossible, I know. We are human and betrayal in whatever form hurts. But I’m continuing to learn that you heal and move on faster, and strangely, discover your hidden strengths, when you accept that we are human. We must understand that there is no perfect person anywhere. Sometimes we put pressure on one another expecting so much from our bosses, partners, friends, children… Acknowledge and respect that we are ALL flawed. Prepare for the worst but strive for the best in all relationships. Then and only then can we enjoy inner tranquility.