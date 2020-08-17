Peace Comes When you Realise Nobody Owes You Anything, Damilola Adegbite with the PSA

Damilola Adegbite is here with a much needed eye opener for a lot of people.

The actress and mother of one has encouraged everyone that a new level of peace comes with realising that nobody owes you anything.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the screen goddess revealed that everyone is almost selfish, putting their needs above those of others and the realisation that people are inherently flawed will help with our expectations of others.

Damilola Adegbite also mentioned that in every relationship, people should prepare for the worst but strive for the best, when this rule is followed, then and only then can an individual truly enjoy inner tranquility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

