‘PDP’s Diri cannot be sworn in as Bayelsa Governor’ – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has declared that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Douye Diri cannot be sworn in on Friday as Bayelsa Governor.

Oshiomole said this is because Mr Diri did not meet the requirements of the Supreme Court to be sworn in as governor.

The APC chairman explained that the judgement of the Supreme Court said the certificate of return should be issued to the candidate, who has the required spread in the election aside from David Lyon.

He argued that there was no candidate in the election who met the requirement apart from Lyon, adding that the implication is that from Friday Bayelsa will be without a Governor.

