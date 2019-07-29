PDP Women give Ihedioha 72 hours to Apologise to Okorocha’s Family

In the wake of the alleged harassment of ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha’s daughter by the agents of Governor Emeka Ihedioha in Imo State, women under the auspices of PDP Women Liberators (PWL), staged a peaceful protest demanding an apology.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP Women, the leader of the group, Mrs. Adiela Uzoma, gave Governor Ihedioha 72 hours to apologise to Mrs. Uloma Nwosu and her family, Daily Post reports.

Mrs Uzoma also condemned the governor’s silence over the abuse on women by his agents adding that the perpetrators should be punished.

The Woman leader (Uzoma) said, “Nothing has so ridiculed the image of our party than the molestation meted on one of Imo’s brightest female stars, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, by an aide of our governor, and the leader of our party in this state. We wish to first of all distance ourselves and all PDP women in Imo State from such action.

“We are the nucleus of PDP in this state, as we hold the power button of the party. We wish to clearly state our disappointment with the governor for his silence over this regrettable abuse on women by his agents.

“Even though Uloma Nwosu is not a member of our party, the PDP Women Liberators is built on the vision of promoting the party (PDP) as gender-friendly and sensitive. We categorically condemn any action that portrays our Party otherwise.

“We hereby demand that the governor; tenders an unreserved public apology to Mrs. Uloma Nwosu and her family within 72 hours of this publication. And to bring to the book, everyone involved in this abuse of women. We will take step to ensure that such abuse on women is stopped forthwith.

“The governor also should tender an unreserved apology to Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, whom we consider an Amazon of grace and enterprise. He (Ihedioha) should apologize to the family of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Omorocha and to Chief Uche Nwosu for this unwarranted abuse.”