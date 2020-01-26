PDP wins Reps rerun poll in Bauchi

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Auwal Jatau, has been declared the winner of the rerun election of Zaki Local Government Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, held on Saturday.

The Court of Appeal, Jos Division, had, on November 2019, sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Umar Tata, representing Zaki Federal Constituency, ordering INEC to conduct a rerun election in the area within 90 days.

Declaring the result of the rerun that took place in four voting points in three polling units in Gamawa LGA, the Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Kutama, said Jatau got a total of 782 votes to defeat his closest rival from the APC, Tata, who got 401 votes, Punch writes.

In the earlier election, Jatau got 15,405 votes while Tata got 15,307 votes.

Jatau is currently the Commissioner of Health in Bauchi State.