PDP Warns against Plot to ‘Criminalise’ Atiku

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday decried the All Progressives Congress (APC) statement ‘warning’ Atiku Abubakar against making comments on the state of the nation.

The PDP cautioned against any attempts to indict Atiku over trumped up charges of inciting and inflammatory remarks capable of threatening national peace and cohesion.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it noted that Atiku’s comments on national issues have been patriotic and within his constitutional right of freedom of speech.

He explained that the former Vice President was speaking on crucial national matters, not only as a citizen of Nigeria, but also as a leader and PDP’s Presidential candidate in the last general elections.

“As a responsible political party, we state that none of the statements made by our presidential candidate falls within the realm of felony in anyway whatsoever.

“The threats against Atiku emanated from certain persons in the Presidency who are jittery that President Muhammadu Buhari’s defence is collapsing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, for which they have become desperate to use underhand methods to stop Atiku,” the statement reads.

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians to note that the reinforced allegations against Atiku came after a witness told the court, as has been publicly reported, that the Army never required any enlisted officer to submit his WAEC certificate.

That testimonial contravened claims that Mr. President’s certificates were in the Army’s custody and as such the opposition party advised the APC to get ready for justice instead of seeking ways to incriminate Atiku on flimsy and unconstitutional grounds.

“Moreover, the APC should be reminded that while the PDP was in power, it never gagged the APC and its leaders, including President Buhari from exercising their freedom of speech and freedom after speech, in line with our laws.

“We note that Buhari issued over 160 statements, while he was in the opposition, including inflammatory remarks like the one that called on his supporters to take their fate in their own hands.

“It is instructive to note that none of the PDP administrations threatened Buhari over his comments,” the statement added.

The PDP further described APC’s penchant for attacking Atiku over his commendation of British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for appointing 39 years old Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch a minister in his cabinet, as disturbing.

“Contrary to President Buhari’s projection on the global scene that Nigerian youths are lazy and should not be given active role in governance in our country, other nations are finding accommodation for our youths. Atiku could not but commend such world leaders, no matter whose ox is gored.

“It is also instructive to note that the APC has further shown its disdain for the Nigerian youth as being demonstrated by President Buhari, whose cabinet has no place for our young people,” the statement further reads.