‘PDP unkind to Igbo’ – Ohanaeze backs Umahi on defection

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has backed the alleged moves by the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi reportedly told PDP leaders at a meeting, in Abuja, on Tuesday, that he was leaving the party because of its refusal to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Chuks Ibegbu, in a chat with The Punch, described Umahi’s planned move as “legitimate.”

He said, PDP will be unkind not to zone the 2023 presidency to the South East that has suffered a lot for it.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in response to enquiries on the issue on Wednesday, said, “Our doors are wide open to receive all Nigerians who meet the requirements laid down by the constitution to join our party.

“For now, there has been no official communication either from him (Umahi) or his people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

