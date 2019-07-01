PDP to Present over 400 Witnesses at Presidential Tribunal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it has over 400 witnesses to present at the presidential election petition tribunal to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February poll.

“We have over 400 witnesses. But if we are able to present up to 300 we will review our case,” the party’s lead counsel, Levi Uzeugwu, said.

But when asked for the exact number of witnesses so that the tribunal can allocate time for each party to cross-examine the witnesses, Uzuegwu requested the court to stand down for 30 minutes to allow them to decide, Guardian writes.

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man tribunal said the 14 days period is prescribed under paragraph 16(3) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act.

While reacting to the ruling, Uzoukwu said as much as his clients had proposed 400 witnesses, they “intend to call as many witnesses as possible within the prescribed time”.

Uzoukwu also informed the tribunal that counsel representing the various parties in the case had also agreed that “we will tender and reserve objection till final addresses”.

The PDP and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar are challenging the victory of Buhari in the 2019 presidential poll.

The opposition party claims it actually won the poll, citing the result obtained in a server of the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC however rejected the claim, saying it was fabricated and “invented for the purpose of this case”.