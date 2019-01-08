PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Gamawa Babayo, over allegations of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement said Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC), after an extraordinary session on January 5.

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately,” the statement read in part.

