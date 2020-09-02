PDP spokesman arrested for criticising APC Govt in Gombe

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe State has been remanded in custody by a Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defaming character of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Khalid Mu’azu Izala, the Public Relations Officer of the PDP in Gombe Local Government, was arrested and detained at the State Lowcost Police Divisional Office since Friday on the request of one Garba Mohammed Mairago, Daily Trust writes.

Mairago reportedly accused him of using his Facebook page sometime in 2019 to write defamatory statements against him (Mairago) and some unnamed members of the APC in the state.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), read to the accused when he appeared in court on Tuesday, he posted on his Facebook page that Garba Mairago and some members of the APC are planning to ‘terrorize’ him.

The police Prosecutor, Sergeant Joel Peter said the accused was charged with one-count charge of defamation of character which was contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law.

When asked by the court if the information as contained in the FIR is true, Khalid Izala denied the allegation.

It was gathered that the accused person’s detention was connected with several posts on his personal Facebook page, where he criticised the policies and programmes of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya’s administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

