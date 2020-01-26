PDP set to storm Supreme Court over Ihedioha’s ruling

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is filing for a review of the Tuesday, January 14, Supreme Court judgment that nullified the election of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioiha, as the governor of Imo State.

In an extraordinary ruling that sent shockwaves across the country, the apex court had sacked Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and ordered the swearing-in of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

But the National Executive Committee (NEC) of PDP has firmed up plans to formally seek a review of the case, THISDAY reports.

It is understood that some of the constitutional lawyers engaged by the PDP to formally present the party’s request for a review of the Supreme Court judgment are putting final touches to the petition.

A source said the PDP NEC told the lawyers that all constitutional means must be taken to seek a review and ensure justice for the sake of posterity.

According to the source, “After the NEC meeting last Friday, a lot of actions to be taken were lined up. The first was a solidarity visit to the ousted governor and this was followed up with the peaceful protest that took place Monday.

“We are in the third stage, which I can describe as the legal fireworks. A group of brilliant lawyers well grounded in constitutional issues were engaged and all things being equal, the team of lawyers will brief us and go on to submit the petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”