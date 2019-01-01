PDP Roasts Buhari, Obasanjo for Absence at Shagari’s Funeral

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in strong terms the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the burial of ex-President Shehu Shagari.

Shagari died last Friday, aged 93, and was buried the next day in accordance with Islamic burial rites in his native Sokoto State.

And in a harshly-worded message via its verified Twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig, the main opposition party had said, “We condemn in strong terms, the conspicuous absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the burial of our highly respected former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the funeral, particularly regarding Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s status as the first Executive President of our country, is unpardonable and a very wrong precedence in our national protocol.

“This action of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice (sic, deputy) has also sent a very wrong signal to members of the international community on how we honour our national values and respect for our patriots.

“Sadly, while the former President Shagari was at the National Hospital Abuja, passing through his last moments, President Muhammadu Buhari was busy campaigning in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, boasting of how he sacked the Second Republic, arrested and locked up Shagari and others.

“Such disdain for our respected national figure by Muhammadu Buhari is completely unpresidential and unpardonable.

“Once again, we console the family of the former President, the government and people of Sokoto State and, indeed, all Nigerians ,for his demise.

“May his soul rest in peace.”