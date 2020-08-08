PDP rips Buhari for endorsing Ize-Iyamu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the September 19 governorship election.

Nigeria’s main opposition party described the endorsement as an act that encourages corruption.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP condemned the presentation of flag to the APC candidate in the Presidential Villa, saying: “This validates our position that the Buhari administration is fighting perceived opponents and not corruption.

“Mr. President ought to have been aware that Ize-Iyamu is standing trial over allegations of corruption, in addition to declaration by his party’s former national chairman that the APC candidate is a treasury looter, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.

“The presentation of flag to a person standing trial on allegation of corruption right in the Villa has shown to the world that APC is indeed the headquarters of corruption.”

Ize-Iyamu goes up against Gov Godwin Obaseki of the PDP in the September 19 governorship poll.

