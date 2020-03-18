PDP raises alarm over Supreme Court’s handling of Zamfara appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara State governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) is asking the apex court to review its own judgment.

“The PDP wishes to alert Nigerians that this is another plot by the APC to once again manipulate the judicial process and secure judgment through the back door,” the party said Tuesday evening in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Nigerians,” it said, “will recall that the Supreme Court had consistently decided on the finality of judgments reached at the court. As such, all issues bothering on review were never reserved for judgment because of its belief in the infallibility of its own judgment.

“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court, which was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo state governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment.

“The PDP therefore urges the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated by the APC or its agents into a judicial summersault that is capable of causing serious constitutional and political crisis in our country.”