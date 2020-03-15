PDP raises alarm over ‘illegal registration’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged illegal membership registration in some of its state chapters without the knowledge and approval of its leadership.

The party in a statement by National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), said it did not authorise any individual or organisation to conduct any registration of its members under any guise.

It said such registration is illegal and unconstitutional, and against the provision of the PDP Constitution, which prescribes that ward registers shall close 30 days before congresses.

PDP is at the moment conducting nationwide congresses to elect party leaders at ward, local government, state and zonal levels.

The statement therefore directed its state chairmen “to take firm control and maintain strict supervision of our party’s membership, issuance of valid membership cards, and ward registers.

“All membership cards whose origin cannot be established/verified are therefore suspected to be forged.

“The party will formally issue appropriate notices on membership registration to all state chapters in line with its programme of activities.

“All stakeholders and party faithful are therefore advised to shun and report any illegal registration activities to the appropriate authorities.”