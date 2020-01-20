‘PDP plotting to overthrow Buhari’s govt’ – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Monday said that members of the Peoples Democratic Party were plotting to overthrow the regime of the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Uzodinma said this when he addressed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were at the state government house in Owerri, on a solidarity match.

He urged heads of security agencies to launch an investigation into the activities of the PDP, claiming the motive of their protests was not about the judgment of the supreme court justices but to cause problems in the country.

Insisting that he won the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, the governor said that Emeka Ihedioha rigged the election and compromised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce him the governor of the state.

The governor said that he was already in charge of the state government house, and PDP members can’t oust him from office.

Uzodinma said,

“I know that you are here because you are worried. I know that you are here because you are concerned. I know that you are here because you are true Nigerians.

“The motive of those who are wearing black protesting around the country is not about the Imo state governorship election. If it is the Imo state governorship election, why are PDP members protesting in Abuja, Bayelsa and everywhere in the country ?. Why are they not protesting only in Imo state?

“PDP wants to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. I, therefore, use this medium to call on all the security agencies to begin investigation into the organized synchronized national crisis which the PDP are plotting.

” I want you to keep supporting the government of President Buhari. You all know that I was the frontrunner candidate during the 2019 governorship election in Imo state. I did not challenge the election on the grounds of violence. I challenge the election on the grounds that INEC refused to accept the results of 388 polling units it accepted at the collation centres.

“The Tribunal did not understand our petition. The appeal court gave us a minority judgement but the supreme court in its wisdom understood our petition and gave judgment in our favour.

“I am already the governor and I am in charge of Imo state government house .why would anybody challenge the integrity and wisdom of the supreme court justices. The supreme court justices gave us majority judgment. The seven justices of the supreme court delivered judgment in our favour.

“The same God who made me governor will sustain me .nobody becomes governor without God’s approval. Don’t be afraid. I am in charge here (Imo government house) and we will keep supporting and praying for our president to succeed.”