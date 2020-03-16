‘PDP plotting to humiliate Oshiomhole out of office’ – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to humiliate and remove former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodinma stated that there are laid down rules on removing party officials which have not been followed.

The Imo state governor warned those he accused of working against the party to desist from dropping the name of President Buhari to achieve their “wicked plan”.

Uzodinma told newsmen in Owerri;

“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party.

“But they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of the party through illegal means or by dropping the name of Mr. President.

“So, I advise those dropping the name of the President on their wicked plans to desist forthwith He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office.”