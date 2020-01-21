‘PDP must change its name to defeat APC’ – Doyin Okupe

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to change its name if the party wants to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections.

Okupe, in a post on his Facebook page, said the PDP in its present state cannot win 2023 presidential election.

Okupe, who served as media aide to ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan at separate times, said the “formation of a new party, birthed by PDP, with new people, younger elements in society and politicians of other tendencies from various existing political parties including powerful but dissatisfied elements from the ruling party, is the only formation that will effectively neutralise and overrun the incumbent party”

His post entitled ‘Why PDP must change its name’ read:

“APC controls 21 states and PDP controls 14. PDP in its present state and form cannot win comfortably the Presidential elections in 2023.

“To defeat the APC structure in 2023, the present PDP must make itself the arrow head of a national movement to oust the present administration. This is exactly what the component factions of the APC did in 2014.

“If we engage the APC in a straight political duel, with 21 state govs against 14 combined with the possible reckless use of the power of incumbency, victory becomes a pipe dream.

“It is the residual power of the populace and the electorates when massively mobilised and unleashed that can bring overwhelming victory that will render power of incumbency and superior executive state control irrelevant.

“PDP with its socio-political baggage and insurmountable moral burden cannot muster the moral rectitude, political strength and integrity to lead such a mass movement.

“A new party, birthed by PDP, with new people, younger elements in society and politicians of other tendencies from various existing political parties including powerful but dissatisfied elements from the ruling party, is the only formation that will effectively neutralise and overrun the incumbent party.”