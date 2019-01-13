The director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari reelection campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, says the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) is broke and hungry.

Amaechi, who is also the minister of transport, said this at a political rally organised to receive 18 prominent PDP members in Bauchi who had defected to APC.

According to the minister, the PDP has the plan “to come back to steal” from the nation’s treasury.

“They are broke, they are hungry and because they are broke, they are looking for cheap means of fund and we look at them when they say you are hungry,” he said.

“They have easily forgotten that they stole $2 billion US Dollars to prosecute 2015 election but we won. We listen to our colleagues at the other divide and say that you are hungry because they stole all the money meant for you.

“We want to assure you that we will not fail you and will never fail you. Bauchi is our traditional state we come to rest not to campaign.

“I was here in 2015 and saw what politicians called mammoth crowd, that is crowd that cannot be counted.”

The Buhari campaign trail was in Bauchi Saturday for the flag-off of the north-east presidential rally.

A massive crowd turned out at the Tafawa Balewa square to welcome the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress as the election campaigns gather steam.